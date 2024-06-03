A non-fatal shooting left a 33-year-old hospitalized early Sunday morning

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 33-year-old victim who sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim was shot a little after 3:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of W. Fiebrantz Ave.

A suspect, who is also 33-years-old, was taken into custody by MPD. The incident may be a case of domestic violence, according to a press release by MPD.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at (414) 935-7360, or can anonymously give information through Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

