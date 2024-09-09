A Milwaukee recovery center is happy as Milwaukee County approves over $8 Million to fight opioid epidemic

MILWAUKEE — On Monday, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced he would be approving $8.5 million in funding for projects to fight the opioid crisis in the county.

This money comes from the $102 million available to the county from the national opioid settlement.

There are seven projects, which include access to treatment for incarcerated people, enhancing the county's provider network, expanding the county's paramedic capabilities, grief outreach, respite care, harm reduction, and an overdose prediction model.

Jason Gonzalez runs 4th Dimension Sobriety Recovery Center. The center provides housing and a sober living environment for those going through addiction.

TMJ4 News Jason Gonzalez - founder of Fourth Dimension Sobriety. He says the programs the county executive will be funding will help providers like him who are on the front lines of fighting the opioid epidemic.

"When I looked at the bill, what I saw was the county putting a priority on non-profits and for-profits," Gonzalez said.

TMJ4 spoke with him outside the county's press conference to get his opinions on the new projects.

Gonzalez says he's excited about the grief outreach.

"This is a family disease; not only does it affect the kids, but it affects everyone in the community," Gonzalez said.

Milwaukee County has seen an opioid fatality rate of 36.8 per 100,000 people from 2015 to 2022, which is more than twice the rate for the state as a whole.

The legislation leaves over $2.5 million for local providers around the county, like the Fourth Dimension. Gonzalez says collaboration will be important between the providers.

"What I think is needed, and looks like there's funding for, is for all of us to work together and speak together to get the common resources and common data so that we can all address the issue together," Gonzalez said.

The funding will be spread out over the next three years.

