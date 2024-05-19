A meet and greet helped connect families affected by sickle cell disease

MILWAUKEE — Sickle Cell Warriors of Wisconsin held a meet and greet Saturday to help families affected by the disease connect.

The event took place at the Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy in the first aldermanic district. According to organizers, it is the most impacted area by sickle cell in Milwaukee.

Attendees had the opportunity to talk with panelists and have a Q&A with locals with sickle cell.

"We want to make sure that our families feel supported and encouraged and cared for with compassion from our medical teams" said Tokara Henry, executive director of Sickle Cell Warriors of Wisconsin. "And we want to be sure our medical teams are able to connect with families."

Donating blood goes a long way in helping those affected by the disease.

