A meet and greet helped connect families affected by sickle cell disease

Michael Conroy/AP
In this Thursday, May 12, 2016 photo, the blood samples collected from a newborn at Community Hospital North are shown in the nursery at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis, Thursday, May 12, 2016. Some 4 million newborns in the United States will have blood drawn this year to screen them for serious inherited diseases such as sickle cell anemia, which can cause organ damage, and the metabolic disease phenylketonuria, or PKU, which can lead to mental disabilities. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 10:51 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 23:51:56-04

MILWAUKEE — Sickle Cell Warriors of Wisconsin held a meet and greet Saturday to help families affected by the disease connect.

The event took place at the Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy in the first aldermanic district. According to organizers, it is the most impacted area by sickle cell in Milwaukee.

Attendees had the opportunity to talk with panelists and have a Q&A with locals with sickle cell.

"We want to make sure that our families feel supported and encouraged and cared for with compassion from our medical teams" said Tokara Henry, executive director of Sickle Cell Warriors of Wisconsin. "And we want to be sure our medical teams are able to connect with families."

Donating blood goes a long way in helping those affected by the disease.

