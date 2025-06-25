Engineering leader at UW-Milwaukee highlights first-of-its-kind AI lab to be unveiled Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is unveiling a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence lab at a university in the United States on Wednesday.

I got a sneak peek as workers put the finishing touches on the facility. They were busy completing audiovisual hookups at the UWM Connected Systems Institute–Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Lab.

The project is sponsored by the computer software giant and TitletownTech.

For the past five years, the lab’s focus has been on enabling the future manufacturing workforce in the state. This new addition will focus on the future of AI.

“First of its kind in manufacturing, first of its kind at a university, which is a fabulous opportunity for students to get arm’s-length access to Microsoft, their experts in AI, as well as other industry partners or manufacturers who are working to deploy artificial intelligence,” said Joe Hamann, executive director of UWM Connected Systems Institute.

Microsoft says there are only five global AI co-innovation labs, and this is the second in the U.S., which is helping recruit students.

“Incoming freshmen—so these are recently graduated high school seniors—who said, ‘Hey, like, I’d like to get involved with this AI co-innovation lab. How can I help?’” said Hamann. “Which is a super exciting email to receive from an incoming high school student who has the ambition to reach out and get started.”

The lab will give students access to Microsoft’s AI experts and allow them to work with local and global companies using AI in manufacturing, including local companies like Regal Rexnord.

