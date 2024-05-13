Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

A double rainbow was visible across Southeast Wisconsin after afternoon storms

Rainbow seen over Menomonee Falls
Tim Vetscher
TMJ4 news director Tim Vetscher took this photo after afternoon storms.
Rainbow seen over Menomonee Falls
Posted at 10:41 PM, May 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-12 23:41:52-04

MILWAUKEE — A double rainbow could be seen across Southeast Wisconsin following afternoon storms.

The colors of the rainbow were very clear today. They may even be picture-perfect. So, here are a few photos of the rainbow from viewers and staff.

Rainbow over Sussex
Roberta Pratt, took this photo of a rainbow after the afternoon storms.
Rainbow over Menomonee Falls
Tim Vetscher, TMJ4 news director, captured a photo of the rainbow in Menomonee Falls.
Rainbow over Wauwatosa
Casandra Casper took this in Wauwatosa after the afternoon storms.

Talk to us:
At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo