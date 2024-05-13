A double rainbow was visible across Southeast Wisconsin after afternoon storms

MILWAUKEE — A double rainbow could be seen across Southeast Wisconsin following afternoon storms.

The colors of the rainbow were very clear today. They may even be picture-perfect. So, here are a few photos of the rainbow from viewers and staff.

Roberta Pratt Roberta Pratt, took this photo of a rainbow after the afternoon storms.

Tim Vetscher Tim Vetscher, TMJ4 news director, captured a photo of the rainbow in Menomonee Falls.

Casandra Casper Casandra Casper took this in Wauwatosa after the afternoon storms.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip