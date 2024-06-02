A Cultural Journey of Asian Dishes

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Food can be the catalyst for adventure, cultural exploration and a glimpse into tradition and customs.

We often learn a deeper meaning of the journey cultures have taken throughout history through food. Commonly used ingredients can vary in how they are presented, and this can turn a meal into a story.

Asian food has always been popular in the United States and as the cuisine gains more exposure more opportunities to try the food will become available.

We checked in with a few local chefs who have mastered the art of Chinese, Korean, Lao and Thai food.

In Franklin, TMJ4's Stephanie Brown visited Fortune Chinese Restaurant where she connected with chef Frank Lai and ate some delicious chop suey

"The meaning of chop suey is anything together," Lai said.

The origins of chop suey are debated but the most popular account centers around a Chinese diplomat who planning to host American guests for dinner in 1896. He asked his chef to prepare a dish that would cater to both Chinese and American palettes.

Lai created two versions of the dish for his restaurant.

The next stop was with Chef Jenny Lee who prepared Korean bipimbap that incorporates obangsek.

Obangsek utilizes color symbolism with the dish's ingredients, and translates to five universal colors.

"It is all these elements of your life, whether you are happy sad, scared or what-have-you," Lee said. "You mix it all together and it is called life.

One of the fastest-growing Asian cuisines in the US comes from Thailand and Laos.

Sweet Basil in Franklin utilizes many Southeast Asian seasonings but specializes in Thai and Laos cuisine. Many of the meats are what one might find in barbecue, all are marinated and are usually served with a side of sticky rice and a papaya salad.

