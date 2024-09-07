A Blackhawk helicopter headlines military appreciation night as Homestead beats Nicolet 21-0

GLENDALE, WI — Homestead High School football traveled to Nicolet on Friday, where their strong running game led them to a 21-0 victory over the Knights.

But before the rivalry kicked off, there was a lift-off.

The two teams came together to host a military appreciation night. Students and fans wore camouflage, and the schools invited some special guests. The Wisconsin Army National Guard brought a Black Hawk Medevac helicopter.

First Lt. Charnelle Pinson piloted the helicopter on Friday. She spent a couple of years as a Nicolet cheerleader in high school, so she was excited for the full-circle moment.

“It’s also nice to show people what's available to them, and they could also potentially do this," Pinson said. "Like I said, when I was in high school, nobody landed a helicopter in front of my school.”

Community members were able to tour the helicopter, sit in the cockpit, and speak to the crew.

Just minutes before kickoff, the helicopter took off and flew over Nicolet's stadium.

