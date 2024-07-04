99-year tradition! This Milwaukee family has celebrated July 4 in Lake Park since 1925

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — For 99 years, one family has been a constant sight during the July 4 at Lake Park in Milwaukee.

"It's wonderful," said Phyllis Wiegratz. "I can't believe we made it this long, I really can't."

Phyllis is a part of the Casalena family. Every year since 1925, the Casalenas have been at the very same spot in Lake Park, celebrating Independence Day.

"We're pretty patriotic," Phyllis said. "It just gives us one day where we can really put our flags out and do the things that we do to say we love America."

Phyllis and Warren Wiegratz at the Casalena Fourth of July picnic.

The celebration is almost a century old, and it brings family from all over the country. One of the youngest family members there was Waylon.

It's his first time in Milwaukee and he's already thinking about coming back next year.

"Honestly I want to," Waylon said. "It's going to be the 100th year so why not?"

Food, fun, and games are always present at these celebrations, but it's the family that keeps the Casalenas coming back year after year.

Phyllis said it's a way for her to remember her father.

"We feel like he's up there, he's looking down and he's going, yeah those girls are still doing it," Phyllis said.

Every year, she wants to keep the tradition alive, in part, for him.

"It's a wonderful feeling, I feel close to him," Phyllis said. "It's like we never do enough for our parents when they're around and when they're not around that's when you start getting a little misty."

