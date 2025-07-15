8 injured after car crashes into bus in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Eight people were injured Monday night in a crash involving a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
At least two other vehicles were also involved in the crash that occurred around 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Teutonia and Capitol.
This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.
Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.