8 injured after car crashes into bus in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Eight people were injured Monday night in a crash involving a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

At least two other vehicles were also involved in the crash that occurred around 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Teutonia and Capitol.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.

