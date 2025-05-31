6th annual Rock on to Wellness to be held June 14 at Urban Park

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest and Aurora Health Care have announced the 6th annual Rock on to Wellness event held at Urban Park, scheduled for June 14.

The event will feature workout sessions, food sampling, shopping, and live music, all promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

Rock on to Wellness will take place starting at 8:30 a.m.

Event-goers can expect to kick off the event with a full-body workout from Orangetheory Fitness, followed by yoga and meditation provided by Aurora Health Care.

Free food and beverage samples will be offered from Clean Cuisine, Dunkin’, Pepsi, Pinta Cocina & Cantina, Sil’s Mini Donuts, fresh fruit from Pick ‘N Save, and more.

Rock on to Wellness attendees will be able to enjoy music and entertainment from DJ Shawna throughout the event.

All event-goers will receive a FREE Summerfest 2025 one-day General Admission ticket, a sweat towel, and resistance bands for at-home workouts. The first 150 people to register will receive a free candle from Scents & Such.

Various giveaways will take place throughout the event, including reserved seat tickets for Riley Green during Summerfest at the BMO Pavilion on June 28, a six-month class pass for Orangetheory Fitness, 5-dollar Dunkin’ gift cards, and a Spafinder gift card courtesy of Aurora Health Care.

Click here to register.

