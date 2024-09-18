Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

620 WTMJ raises money to repair memorial for Medal of Honor recipient

Our partners at 620 WTMJ are raising money to repair the memorial of a local Medal of Honor recipient.
Raising money to refurbish Medal of Honor recipient memorial.
Posted

Our partners at 620 WTMJ are raising money to repair the memorial of a local Medal of Honor recipient.

In 2017, 620 WTMJ partnered with the Lance P. Sijan Foundation to help install the F4C Phantom Fighter jet — you may recognize it as the memorial outside the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Jet memorializing Lance P. Sijan outside of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
Jet memorializing Lance P. Sijan outside of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Since it was installed, the jet has been in need of updates and maintenance to continue honoring the life of Sijan.

A photo of a smiling Lance Sijan.
A photo of a smiling Lance Sijan, who recieved the Medal of Honor.

John Mercure, host of Wisconsin's Afternoon News on 620 WTMJ joined TMJ4 News at Noon to talk about the fund raising effort.

You can watch the full interview above.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo