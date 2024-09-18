620 WTMJ raises money to repair memorial for Medal of Honor recipient

Our partners at 620 WTMJ are raising money to repair the memorial of a local Medal of Honor recipient.
In 2017, 620 WTMJ partnered with the Lance P. Sijan Foundation to help install the F4C Phantom Fighter jet — you may recognize it as the memorial outside the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
Since it was installed, the jet has been in need of updates and maintenance to continue honoring the life of Sijan.
John Mercure, host of Wisconsin's Afternoon News on 620 WTMJ joined TMJ4 News at Noon to talk about the fund raising effort.
You can watch the full interview above.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.