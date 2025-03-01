4th annual Doggy Day returns to the Deer District April 12

The ever-loved Doggy Day will return to the Deer District on Saturday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Doggy Day visitors can expect 80 local vendors, food trucks, beverages, a dog treat trailer, entertainment from DJ Gee-A, prizes, and activities fit for all furry friends to enjoy. The day will be hosted by radio local personalities, Alley and DZ.

Doggy Day is free and open to the public and their well-socialized, leashed dogs. Event organizers ask owners to refrain from retractable leashes and aversive collars.

Herrada Photography Doggy Day 2024

Deer Districts Doggy Day will benefit Winston’s Wishes to help local pups in need. Winston, the dog behind the mission who recently passed away, will be honored at this year's Doggy Day. Winston’s Wishes is a volunteer-run nonprofit that specializes in dogs who are not doing well in the busy shelter environment, senior dogs, or dogs who need extra care.



