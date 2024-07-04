43-year-old killed in shooting near 7th and Vienna in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 7th and Vienna.

According to investigators, officers found a 43-year-old gunshot victim around 11:00 Wednesday night. First responders performed CPR on the victim, but they unfortunately died at the scene.

TMJ4 is still working to learn what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS

