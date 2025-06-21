3-foot alligator found in basement during searches of second alarm fire, MFD

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the area of 15th St. and Madison St. for reports of a car fire extending to a nearby home.

MFD says the call came in around 1:03 p.m. Saturday, June 21.

Due to a combination of heat, wind, and close proximity to other homes, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm.

As responders searched the building, they found a 3-foot alligator in the basement of the home. MADACC (Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission) confirms they were called to assist in the removal and housing of the alligator.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says no people or animals were injured in the fire.

