Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

3-foot alligator found in basement during searches of second alarm fire, MFD

vlcsnap-2025-06-21-17h01m32s945.png
TMJ4
vlcsnap-2025-06-21-17h01m32s945.png
Posted

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the area of 15th St. and Madison St. for reports of a car fire extending to a nearby home.

MFD says the call came in around 1:03 p.m. Saturday, June 21.

Due to a combination of heat, wind, and close proximity to other homes, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm.

As responders searched the building, they found a 3-foot alligator in the basement of the home. MADACC (Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission) confirms they were called to assist in the removal and housing of the alligator.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says no people or animals were injured in the fire.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones