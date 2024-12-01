28th St. fire on second floor and attic displaces residents Sunday evening

MILWAUKEE — Residents were displaced due to a fire that caused significant damage on the second story and attic of a home, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

MFD got to the scene in under three minutes and extinguished the flames quickly and without any known injuries.

Tahleel Mohieldin MFD put out a fire on N. 28th St. Sunday. Damages from the fire left the home uninhabitable and the residents are displaced.

Red Cross is helping the residents with temporary housing while the home is uninhabitable.

The fire is being investigated by MFD.

