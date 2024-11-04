Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

27th Street closed in both directions at Howard Ave in Greenfield because of crash

WisDOT closure at 27th and Howard in Greenfield
WisDOT
WisDOT closure at 27th and Howard in Greenfield.
WisDOT closure at 27th and Howard in Greenfield
Posted

The Greenfield Police Department is handling a crash at 27th and Howard Avenue.

27th Street/WIS241 is closed in both directions while officers investigate. They expect to have all lanes reopened by around 11:00 a.m.

TMJ4 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more about what lead up to the wreck. This story will be updated.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo