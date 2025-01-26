Watch Now
26 seconds in Bjork scores first goal sending teddy bears flying into rink

Teddy Bear Toss
Milwaukee Admirals
The Milwaukee Admirals held their annual Teddy Bear Toss Saturday, where fans throw teddy bears on the ice after the team scores their first goal.
MILWAUKEE — Anders Bjork scored the first goal for the Admirals only 26 seconds into the game against the Checkers, sending teddy bears flying into the rink, according to the team.

The Admirals hosted their annual Teddy Bear Toss Saturday at the Panther Arena. During the event, fans were encouraged to throw stuffed animals onto the ice after the Admirals scored their first goal.

The stuffed animals are collected and donated to Stuffed Animals For Emergencies (SAFE) Wisconsin, a nonprofit that collects and donates them to kids in traumatic situations.

After the rink was filled with the teddy bears, Roscoe walked around the rink waving a bear while crews collected the donations in bags and the fans cheered.

