23 chefs ready to have chili recipes judged at Rooted and Rising Chili Fest and Family Resource Fair

How does chili sound? It’s going to be 80 degrees on Friday, and the 5th Annual Rooted and Rising Chili Fest and Family Resource Fair is scheduled for today starting at 4 p.m. in Washington Park.

Around this same time last year, Bill Schmitt, the executive director of Rooted and Rising, a resource and community center that provides housing, was fighting some rainy, chilly October weather. It was all to help serve others—and have some fun. That same event will happen today, but it’ll be about 30 to 40 degrees warmer.

TMJ4

Twenty-three people, including residents cooking in the kitchen, will have their bowls ready to be judged. With an outdoor activity space and a new playground ready to be revealed, Schmitt says this is about building community. Many of these residents faced homelessness, so Rooted and Rising wants residents to connect with them and their neighbors for some friendly competition.

Watch: Taste 23 types of chili and learn about community resources.

Taste 23 types of chili at the Rooted and Rising Chili Fest and Family Resource Fair

“There are a lot of good chilis that have been brought here over the years, and people bring a lot of creativity to it as well,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt said last year there were over 200 people in attendance. They try to keep this mainly focused on those in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error