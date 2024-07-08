20th and Capitol blocked off by police due to flooding Sunday evening

MILWAUKEE — Waters rose from the rain near 20th and Capitol until the street was submerged and the curbs appeared to wave under the ripples pushed by cars passing through the intersection on Sunday.

In a video captured by TMJ4 photographer Zack Swift, a crooked stop light can be seen rising unsteadily from the waters below and cars slowly wading down the street and across the intersection.

A U-Haul truck can also be seen pushing a car down the street through the flooded area.

Zack Swift The intersection of 20th and Capitol flooded Sunday following heavy rain.

Driving through flood waters can be dangerous and many times the water looks more shallow than it really is — sometimes causing cars to become stuck.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends drivers avoid flooded areas or standing water. According to the FEMA website, six inches of water could cause a driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Walking through flooded areas could also be unsafe. Chemicals and other debris could be in the water, according to the FEMA flood safety recommendations.

