2025 TMJ4 Community Baby Shower: How and where to donate

It’s time for the 2025 TMJ4 Community Baby Shower!
Join us in our mission to provide baby items to those in need in our community. TMJ4 is partnering with WaterStone Bank for this annual event to support local families.
RELATED:
-Donate online to the Community Baby Shower.
-See our previous coverage of this annual event.
Throughout January, you can drop off much-needed baby items—such as diapers, formula, and baby clothes—at any WaterStone Bank branch in the area. These donations make a significant impact for our recipient partners, including:
- Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center
- La Causa Crisis Nursery
- Sojourner Family Peace Center
- The Women’s Center
- Robyn’s Nest
- Penfield Children’s Center
Your support helps ensure that babies and families in need have the essentials they deserve.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.