2025 TMJ4 Community Baby Shower: How and where to donate

It’s time for the 2025 TMJ4 Community Baby Shower!

Join us in our mission to provide baby items to those in need in our community. TMJ4 is partnering with WaterStone Bank for this annual event to support local families.

Community Baby Shower

Throughout January, you can drop off much-needed baby items—such as diapers, formula, and baby clothes—at any WaterStone Bank branch in the area. These donations make a significant impact for our recipient partners, including:

Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center

La Causa Crisis Nursery

Sojourner Family Peace Center

The Women’s Center

Robyn’s Nest

Penfield Children’s Center

Your support helps ensure that babies and families in need have the essentials they deserve.



