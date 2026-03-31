20-year-old Wauwatosa man killed in crash

20-year-old Adnan Bhatti, from Wauwatosa, died in a car crash Friday evening in Manitowoc County, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

Officials with the sheriff's office say around 5:33 p.m., on March 27, deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 42 and East Hillcrest Road within the Township of Two Rivers.

Officials say preliminary information indicates Bhatti was traveling east on East Hillcrest Road in a Toyota Camry and failed to stop at the posted stop sign at State Highway 42. They say the Camry was struck by a Kia Sorento traveling southbound on State Highway 42, which was driven by a 59-year-old man from Pennsylvania.

According to the sheriff's office, the Camry then crashed into a home at 8131 State Highway 42, causing minor structural damage.

Officials say Bhatti was taken to the hospital, where he later died. They say the 59-year-old was also taken to the hospital where he was evaluated and released.

The crash is still under investigation, and officials say alcohol and drugs are not suspected as contributing factors.

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