18-year-old charged in shooting death of 15-year-old walking to bus stop

18-year-old Christian B. Martin has been charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Nelson Lopez-Correa.

According to court documents, Nelson was walking to the bus stop with friends when he was killed.

Martin is now facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, which is a felony carrying a sentence of up to life in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Nelson was walking to a bus stop with two friends when Martin began walking behind them. Nelson's friends say Martin was wearing a ski mask.

One of Nelson's friends, a female, knew Martin and began arguing with him. She later told police that she and Martin had dated, but broke things off due to their age difference. Nelson and the other friend, a male, discussed fighting the other man "if they had to." The female friend told police Martin was mumbling Nelson's name as he followed the group.

When the group got to the bus stop, Nelson's male friend told police he went to his aunt's house nearby to check the bus schedule. When he got back, he heard a gunshot and saw Nelson fall to the ground. He didn't see where the female friend or Martin went.

Security camera footage from a nearby home shows Martin shooting Nelson in the head and then running away from the scene into an adjacent field.

