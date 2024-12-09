13th Annual Baconfest returns to Milwaukee in February

MILWAUKEE — Bacon lovers, rejoice! The annual Baconfest is sizzling back to Potawatomi Casino Hotel this February.
Presented by Farmland® and Patrick Cudahy, this bacon bonanza will feature 900 pounds of savory goodness.
Attendees can sample mouthwatering creations from over 30 Milwaukee-area restaurants, snag a limited-edition Baconfest 2025 item, and enjoy $20 in Fire Keeper’s Club Reward Play.
Catch guest appearances by 102.9 The HOGpersonalities Bob & Brian, Mindy Novotny, and Borna and Mandy.
Plus, it’s a foodie showdown! Select restaurants will compete for a “Golden Ticket” to the Bacon World Food Championship in November 2025, where the winner takes home $100,000.
Mark your calendars: Baconfest Milwaukee happens Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Event Center inside Potawatomi Casino Hotel from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For tickets and more details, visit baconfestmke.com.
