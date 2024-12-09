Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

13th Annual Baconfest returns to Milwaukee in February

102.9 The HOG's Baconfest Milwaukee returns to Potawatomi Casino Hotel in February 2025.
Bacon slices
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Sliced bacon is displayed for sale at a market in Washington, Thursday, April 24, 2014. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Bacon slices
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Bacon lovers, rejoice! The annual Baconfest is sizzling back to Potawatomi Casino Hotel this February.

Presented by Farmland® and Patrick Cudahy, this bacon bonanza will feature 900 pounds of savory goodness.

Attendees can sample mouthwatering creations from over 30 Milwaukee-area restaurants, snag a limited-edition Baconfest 2025 item, and enjoy $20 in Fire Keeper’s Club Reward Play.

Baconfest

RELATED:
-View TMJ4's Gallery of Baconfest

Catch guest appearances by 102.9 The HOGpersonalities Bob & Brian, Mindy Novotny, and Borna and Mandy.

Plus, it’s a foodie showdown! Select restaurants will compete for a “Golden Ticket” to the Bacon World Food Championship in November 2025, where the winner takes home $100,000.

Mark your calendars: Baconfest Milwaukee happens Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Event Center inside Potawatomi Casino Hotel from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Baconfest

For tickets and more details, visit baconfestmke.com.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones