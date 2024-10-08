13-year-old injured in shooting near 34th and Clarke Street

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old was injured in a shooting near 34th and Clarke Street Monday evening.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m., according to Milwaukee police. The child was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

What led up to the shooting and who is responsible is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

