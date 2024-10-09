13-year-old cyclist struck while crossing street near 8th and Main in Watertown

CITY OF WATERTOWN, Wisc. — A 13-year-old girl is in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle near 8th and Main street Monday morning.

The incident happened around 7:38 a.m. on Oct. 8 in Watertown.

Police say the driver, a 47-year-old woman, was driving east on Main Street in a white Chevrolet Blazer when she struck the girl as she was crossing the road with her bicycle, according to Watertown Police.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations suggest sun glare may have contributed to visibility issues for the driver.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are continuing to gather information before deciding on any potential enforcement action.

Police are asking drivers to stay vigilant and offering the following tips to prevent accidents due to sun glare:

Wear polarized sunglasses to reduce glare and enhance clarity.

Use sun visors.

Keep windows clean for better visibility.

Adjust your speed when encountering intense sun glare to ensure safe reaction times to obstacles ahead.

If visibility becomes too compromised, pull over to a safe spot until conditions improve.

