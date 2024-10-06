Watch Now
107-year-old celebrates birthday with friends

A woman in Milwaukee celebrated 107 years of life Saturday, surrounded by friends.
MILWAUKEE — A woman in Milwaukee celebrated 107 years of life Saturday, surrounded by friends.

Lilie Reilly’s caretaker and friend, DJ Jankowski reached out to TMJ4 News because she wanted people to know how special Reilly was.

“I was surprised to find out how old she was,” Jankowski said. “She never complains, she’s always smiling and she’s smart as can be.”

Jankowski said what makes Reilly’s age most impressive is the way she carries herself. She said, of her roughly 12 clients, Reilly may be the oldest but she’s also the easiest to take care of.

Lilie Reilly
Lilie Reilly celebrated her 107th birthday Saturday.

The birthday girl still lives on her own and has maintained her wit for more than a century. TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin asked Reilly what kept her going for so long.

“I don’t know,” she responded laughing. “If I knew, I could write a book and make a million.”

To celebrate the 107-year-old Saturday afternoon, Jankowski and a few of Reilly’s friends threw a party in her honor.

“It’s wonderful,” Reilly said. “It’s really really nice, makes it a really special day.”

Reilly plans to continue celebrating her birthday, on Sunday with another party her family.

