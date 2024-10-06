107-year-old celebrates birthday with friends

MILWAUKEE — A woman in Milwaukee celebrated 107 years of life Saturday, surrounded by friends.

Lilie Reilly’s caretaker and friend, DJ Jankowski reached out to TMJ4 News because she wanted people to know how special Reilly was.

“I was surprised to find out how old she was,” Jankowski said. “She never complains, she’s always smiling and she’s smart as can be.”

Jankowski said what makes Reilly’s age most impressive is the way she carries herself. She said, of her roughly 12 clients, Reilly may be the oldest but she’s also the easiest to take care of.

Tahleel Mohieldin Lilie Reilly celebrated her 107th birthday Saturday.

The birthday girl still lives on her own and has maintained her wit for more than a century. TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin asked Reilly what kept her going for so long.

“I don’t know,” she responded laughing. “If I knew, I could write a book and make a million.”

To celebrate the 107-year-old Saturday afternoon, Jankowski and a few of Reilly’s friends threw a party in her honor.

“It’s wonderful,” Reilly said. “It’s really really nice, makes it a really special day.”

Reilly plans to continue celebrating her birthday, on Sunday with another party her family.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip