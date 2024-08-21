Watch Now
105-year-old Ruth McNeely shows up to support Kamala Harris at Fiserv Forum

TMJ4 met Ruth at our Let's Talk listening session and followed up with her as she went to see Vice President Harris speak in Milwaukee during the DNC
MILWAUKEE — During this week's Democratic National Convention, Vice President Kamala Harris spent Tuesday night in Milwaukee campaigning at Fiserv Forum.

Many Wisconsinites came out to see the Vice President speak in Milwaukee, including one who has been alive since Woodrow Wilson was in office.

Last week, TMJ4's Downtown Milwaukee reporter Brendyn Jones met 105-year-old Ruth McNeely during the Let's Talk Milwaukee listening session.

McNeely and her daughter, Tracey, said they'd be at the Vice President's event, so TMJ4 followed up and met them out there.

"We want to see Kamala," Tracey said pointing to her mother "She’s 105, she remembers when she couldn’t vote. You can imagine the time she lived in, and seeing a Black president and a Black woman president. That’s fantastic."

Ruth isn't a woman of many words, but she told TMJ4 why she wanted to come out to support the Vice President.

"I’m looking for everything that’s good, 'cause I know it’s here," McNeely said.

"Did you ever feel like you'd be able to vote for a Black Woman for President?" Jones asked.

"I felt like I could do it, but I wasn’t sure, but I knew myself that I might do it," McNeely said.

