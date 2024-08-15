102-year-old Ruth Werning throws it down the middle for the first pitch at Thursday's Brewers game

MILWAUKEE — Before the Brewers 8-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 102-year-old super fan Ruth Werning took the field to deliver the ceremonial first pitch.

She's been a Brewers fan since the 1920s and just a few months before her 103rd birthday, she got to put a check mark on her bucket list.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Ruth Werning before she threw out Thursday's ceremonial first pitch

"It's like I'm dreaming, I think I should go back to bed," Ruth said before she took the field on Thursday.

Since Ruth was surprised with the opportunity to throw out the first pitch in the Spring, she's been the talk of her assisted living facility.

"Everybody says "How're you doing? How's your arm doing? Are you practicing? What have you done?" Ruth told TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones.

She did practice, in the backyard with her son. That practice paid off. While on the field, she met Brewers' manager Pat Murphy and assistant manager Ricky Weeks Jr.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Ruth Werning with Brewers Manager Pat Murphy



And thousands watched as she walked to the mound for her major league debut.

She winded up for the pitch and threw it, and it was a bit low and away. As she left the field, the pitch was added to the list of moments that will stick in her head.

"For the next 25 years of my life I'll remember," Ruth said.

