Michael Andrew misses medal in 200m IM, China's Wang Shun wins gold

Team USA's 22-year-old Michael Andrew, competing in his first Olympics, finished fifth in the 200-meter individual medley after entering the meet with the top time in the world this year at 1:55.26.

Andrew went 1:57.31 in Tokyo. After hitting the 150-meter mark with a one-second lead over the field, he closed his race over three seconds slower than China's Wang Shun, who won gold with a clean 1:55.00. For comparison, Andrew's splits were 24.21 on butterfly, 30.30 on backstroke, 32.11 on breaststroke and 30.69 on freestyle; Wang was 24.78/29.00/33.85/27.37.

He was also overtaken by Great Britain's silver medalist Duncan Scott (1:55.28) and Switzerland's bronze medalist Jeremy Desplanches (1:56.17).

The American previously finished fourth in the 100m breaststroke final earlier this week.