Men's field hockey: Australia advances, Germany makes statement

Australia is the first men's field hockey team to clinch a berth in the knockout rounds of the Tokyo Olympics, beating Argentina 5-2 on Tuesday.

Blake Govers scored twice as Australia scored at least five goals for the third-straight match, sending their South American opponents to a first Group B loss.

India rebounded from its loss to Australia on Tuesday, two goals from Rupinder Pal Singh leading a 3-0 win over Spain, while New Zealand overcame two deficits to draw Japan 2-2.

Germany shines in Group B

Over in Group A, it was Germany who made a big statement with a 5-1 beatdown of previously perfect Great Britain. Florian Fuchs and Justus Winder became the sixth and seventh Germans to score in the tournament.

