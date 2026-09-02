Number of measles cases in Wisconsin surpasses 100 as outbreak continues to grow

The number of measles cases in Wisconsin has surpassed 100 this year, according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

This year, data shows there are 110 total cases. Of those, 109 cases are in people who are not vaccinated.

The rise in cases has come over the past few weeks, state data shows. There were just four cases reported through the beginning of July.

However, 36 confirmed cases had a rash onset date occurring the week of Aug. 9, and then another 12 cases and six probable cases the next week.

Last week, there were 31 cases that had a rash onset date present the week between Aug. 23-30.

The WDHS recommends people get the MMR vaccine to protect against measles, mumps and rubella.

According to the CDC, there have been 2.903 cases this year across the country. 94% of those were unvaccinated.

You can learn more about measles in Wisconsin at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.