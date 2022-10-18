Man accused of killing former Milwaukee reporter denied bail after asking to be released from jail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former Clark County Public Administrator accused of killing a local journalist has been denied bail by a judge on Tuesday morning.

Telles' attorney appeared before the judge to discuss a motion for Telles' release from jail as his criminal case proceeds. Telles' attorney added that he was "disappointed" by the state's decision to not grant bail during previous hearings.

As previously reported, Telles is currently being held without bail at Clark County Detention Center, and earlier this month, a judge granted the county's request to remove Telles from his elected office.

Telles' attorney also emphasized that Telles is not a threat or danger to the community or to himself, and told the judge that Telles is "not in any sense of the word, a flight risk."

Telles' mother Rosalinda and wife were both present in court, which Telles' attorney pointed out to prove that Telles would have a solid support system if granted bail.

POLICE REPORT: Public Administrator Rob Telles grabbed wife's neck, yelled 'Kill me!' in 2020 domestic violence case

The goal in asking for Telles' release, his attorney added, is not to minimize the suffering Jeff German's family is experiencing.

The state responded to these claims by pointing out how likely conviction is in this case, using evidence from the scene such as the surveillance video and the DNA under German's fingernails.

"At the end of the day, the evidence in this case is overwhelming and I do not believe he is entitled to bail at this time," said State Prosecutor Christopher Hamner. "This is also the same family structure that was in place when he committed this crime."

Judge Karen Bennett-Haron ultimately denied Telles bail during Tuesday's hearing but said she will "reconsider" during the preliminary hearing.

The preliminary hearing for Telles' criminal case is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Former Clark County Public Administrator, Robert Telles, is in court this morning. His wife (second photo/dressed in purple) is sitting directly across from him. Telles plans to ask for his freedom during todays hearing. More updates to come @KTNV https://t.co/Zfv2JM7TaN pic.twitter.com/6aFkjH7Bx7 — Alyssa Bethencourt (@a_bethencourttv) October 18, 2022

This story is developing, check back later for updates.