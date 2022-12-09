West Allis family hopes you'll honor daughter's legacy by donating to MACC Fund

View the items and bid now on the MACC's website.

Courtney Clyde says her daughter Mackenzie was her miracle baby.

“She was super sweet, very… quiet and shy for a long time,” Courtney says. “But once she warmed up, then she was very outgoing and fun.”

So when doctors found a brain tumor, it came as a complete surprise. Symptoms normally include poor coordination and dizziness.

“And she was doing gymnastics and doing back walkovers on balance beams, and we were just completely, completely surprised,” Courtney says.

Fortunately, the staff at the MACC Fund Center knew just what to do.

“In the first week, we went in on a Wednesday and by Friday, she’d already had two brain surgeries,” Courtney says.

Mackenzie had a whole team of doctors around her from day one.

“So you really feel like you’re encompassed and they’re taking care of the whole child.”

And when Mackenzie relapsed and transitioned to hospice care, her team of doctors never left her side.

“Her nurses and doctors cried with me,” Courtney recalls. “It really makes you feel like, yes, you’re a patient, but they truly, truly care.”

During Mackenzie’s three years of treatment, she gave back to the team that cared for her. She and Courtney attended blood drives and collected toys to donate to the toy closet at the MACC Fund Center.

“She knew what it was like to suffer and she wanted to be able to help others that were in the same position,” Courtney says.

"It starts here at home," Courtney says. "A that research is here at home. What an amazing feeling that, if your child is ill, you just have to go down the road."

