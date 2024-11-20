The 2024 MACC Star ornament is on sale now!

The MACC Star ornament is on sale now! Pick it up at Sendik's, or visit the MACC Store online here.

The MACC Fund helps raise money to support cancer research and treatments. Viewers like you have contributed over $85,000,000 to research since inception.

For just $11, you can buy a MACC Star ornament and support that important work. Every dollar you donate goes straight to cancer research - no hospital renovations or special trips.

The 2024 TMJ4 MACC Star was designed by 8-year-old Mary Schroeder of East Troy, WI.

At the tender age of 7 Mary was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The incredible work of her medical family, coupled with the research support of the MACC Fund, has made all the difference in her inspiring journey back to wellness!

Mary is blessed with two kind-hearted big brothers, Jason (16) and Sam (14), and a playful little dog sister, Bunny.

With a heart full of creativity and a soul that shines bright, Mary enjoys dance, art, fashion, baking, swimming, and fishing. But it's the unconditional love of her family and friends that truly makes her spirit soar.

