The 2023 MACC Star ornament is on sale now!

The MACC Star ornament is on sale now! Pick it up at Sendik's, or visit the MACC Store online here.

The MACC Fund helps raise money to support cancer research and treatments. Viewers like you have helped raise more than $84 million over the past 30-plus years.

For just $11, you can buy a MACC Star ornament and support that important work. Every dollar you donate goes straight to cancer research - no hospital renovations or special trips.

This year's MACC Star ornament was designed by 14-year-old Norah Watry, who is fighting leukemia. Every dollar you donate helps her in that battle.

Pick your MACC Star ornament up at Sendik's today, or visit the MACC Store online here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip