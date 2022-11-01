The 2022 TMJ4 MACC Star is on sale now

MILWAUKEE — The 2022 TMJ4 MACC Star is available for purchase now!

For the past 35 years, TMJ4 News has partnered with the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) to produce the TMJ4 MACC Star, featuring artwork from a local child battling cancer or a related blood disorder.

This year's star is designed by 6-year-old Germelle Scott, Jr. who was diagnosed with Sickle Cell Anemia at just one month old. In March, Scott received a lifesaving bone marrow transplant at the MACC Fund Center in Children's Wisconsin.

Thanks to that transplant, Scott is doing great. He has two younger siblings and loves nature, dinosaurs, and spending time with his dad.

The stars are available for $10, and all proceeds benefit the MACC Fund.

You can purchase a MACC Star at Sendik's Food Markets or online here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip