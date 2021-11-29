The 2021 MACC Star is on sale now

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE A TMJ4 MACC STAR

Since 1987, TMJ4 has partnered with the MACC Fund to feature the artwork of a local child battling cancer or blood disorders on the TMJ4 MACC Star. All the proceeds from your purchase benefit the MACC Fund.

The 2021 MACC Star was designed by 11-year-old Mailee Francis of Brown Deer, WI. She was diagnosed with T1-lymphoma at age 9. Thanks to the tremendous efforts of her medical team and research supported by the MACC Fund (and you), she is doing great and will be ending her treatments soon! Mailee is a big sister to two siblings, Blake (5) and Kaylee (3). She loves nature, riding her bike, cooking/baking, swimming, and spending time with her friends.

You can purchase a TMJ4 MACC Star at Sendik's Food Markets, Spargo Salon, or by clicking the link below.

