Families supported by the MACC Fund say your donations make a huge difference

MILWAUKEE — The Sports Auction 4 MACC is in full swing. You can bid on great auction items to help the important childhood cancer research supported by the MACC Fund.

The families of children receiving treatment there will tell you your dollars are well spent.

Asher Husain’s favorite thing to play with are Legos, especially if there are Jedi involved.

“They have light sabers!” Asher says.

But really, Asher will play with just about any toy. He got one almost every day when he was in the hospital in January, including a cockroach!

“It was a toy and it can move all by itself, so I threw it at the nurses and they were throwing it at each other,” Asher remembers.

As much fun as he had during his stay at the MACC Fund Center, Asher’s parents Tanto and Cinthya say his lymphoma diagnosis was hard.

“It was probably the scariest moment in our lives know that our son could die,” says Tanto.

“I mean, it crushes, you know?” Cinthya says. “It crushes. But I knew that God was taking care of him.”

The Husains say the staff at the MACC Fund Center were supportive even on the hardest days.

“When you open the doors, you can see the people smiling at you, and it makes you feel like, ‘phew, okay, it’s going to be okay!’”Cinthya says. “Everyone knows and they’re right there to support you and help you.”

Tanto says the staff helped secure counseling for his other two sons to help them process everything that was going on with Asher’s treatments.

“Not only did they take care of us physically, they took care of us emotionally and they helped us through this entire process,” Tanto says.

And it’s safe to say Asher’s experience has left an impression on him. He told us what he wants to be when he grows up:

“A superhero!”

And Asher says that might just come in the form of a doctor.

“Because I want to help the children’s kids.”

If you’d like to bid in the Sports Auction 4 MACC, you still have time. Just visit TMJ4.com/MACC

