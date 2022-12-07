Brookfield family says MACC Fund doctors gave their son a second chance at life

View the items and bid now on the MACC's website.

Logan Scott is your typical little boy – he gets a checkup every year. But his are at the MACC Fund Clinic.

“He walks the halls, he knows people,” says Logan’s mom Sonya. “And then of course, at the end of every yearly appointment, he knows that there’s a closet full of toys, and he’s going to be like, ‘let's just go do that first!’”

But Logan knows his doctors and nurses have to do a lot of checking first.

“Listen to my heart, my lymph nodes, and my ears,” Logan says. “My body, my belly, my mouth and my armpits!”

His parents, Tony and Sonya, say Logan was in the intensive care unit as soon as he was born.

“You’re still processing the whole Down’s syndrome diagnosis and how you’re going to be a parent to a child with special needs,” Tony says.

And then Logan was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder.

“Transient myeloproliferative disorder,” Tony says.

That diagnosis turned into a leukemia diagnosis. And when you get that kind of news, Sonya says you only have one thought.

“Is he going to make it?”

“That’s first and foremost,” Tony adds. “I mean, when you hear cancer, it’s a very scary word, and especially for your child.”

But the Scott family had all the support they’d need through the MACC Fund Clinic.

“We can’t say enough, they are wonderful,” Tony says. “They help you maintain somewhat of a level head through an entire process of battling, no matter how hard it gets.”

“They give you tons of hugs when you just break down on them for any reason,” Sonya adds. “They’re great, they really are wonderful.”

Logan has been in remission for 10 years now. And your donations to the MACC Fund have helped develop the treatments that are giving Logan a full life.

“He’s a loveable little boy,” Sonya says. “We always say that he should run for mayor because he’s just so friendly. He does have his moments, and a couple of quirks in there, but, oh, he’s just a sweetheart.”

