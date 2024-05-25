60-year-old killed in downtown Milwaukee shooting, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE — A 60-year-old woman is dead following a shooting Saturday afternoon in downtown Milwaukee.

Officials with the Milwaukee Police Department said the incident is domestic violence related and happened near N. Cass St. and E. Wells St. just before 1:00 p.m.

Saturday night MPD also confirmed a 59-year-old man, who they believe fled the scene, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

One witness told TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin that he saw an officer pulling someone out of a car that was stopped on N. Cass St. That car, which appeared to belong to the victim, was later towed away with a police escort.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Chaplins with the Salvation Army's crisis response team were on scene to support the family.

Police closed off the area for about three hours while investigators surveyed the scene. MPD officials also said charges are pending review by the county's district attorney's office.

