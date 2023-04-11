Zoo Interchange pavement work: Here's what you need to know about upcoming closures

MILWAUKEE — Pavement repairs will begin next week in a few locations in the Zoo Interchange as part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's (WisDOT) Zoo Interchange project.

According to WisDOT, work is anticipated to begin Monday, April 17, and is scheduled to be complete before Memorial Day weekend.

The following closures will take place due to pavement repairs:



Bluemound Road entrance ramp to I-41 : Full ramp closure for approximately two weeks followed by westbound access for only two weeks.

: Full ramp closure for approximately two weeks followed by westbound access for only two weeks. WIS 100 entrance ramp to I-94 East : Full ramp closure for approximately six weeks.

: Full ramp closure for approximately six weeks. I-94 East exit ramp to 84th Street: No access to the ramp from I-94 East for approximately six weeks. Access to the 84th Street exit will remain open from the I-41/I-894 North and South system ramps.

No access to the ramp from I-94 East for approximately six weeks. Access to the 84th Street exit will remain open from the I-41/I-894 North and South system ramps. I-41/I-894 South left lane between Greenfield Avenue and Lincoln Avenue: Left lane closure for approximately two weeks.

WisDOT says periodic overnight full and lane closures on I-94 eastbound will also be needed. The project's timeline is weather dependent and might change.

For up-to-date travel information, use 511wi.gov.

For project information and updates, visit Zoo Interchange Project.

