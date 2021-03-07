Zoo Interchange construction begins Sunday, expect closures

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will begin the reconstruction of the North Leg of the Zoo Interchange starting Sunday, March 7.

Overnight I-41 closures will begin the evening of Sunday, March 7 with long-term construction staging to begin the evening of Friday, March 12.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday morning, March 8:



long-term closure of Meinecke Ave bridge over I-41. Demo scheduled for overnight Wednesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 18. Bridge remains closed through late November 2021

Wednesday evening, March 10:



long-term (through 2023) closure of I-41 SB exit to westbound North Avenue– long-term (through 2023) closure of I-41 SB exit to eastbound North Avenue– long-term (through 2023) closure of North Avenue entrance to I-41 SB

Saturday evening, March 13:



long-term closure (through 2023) of I-41 NB exit to westbound North Avenue– long-term closure (through 2023) of North Avenue entrance ramp to I-41 NB

For more information on the closures visit here.

