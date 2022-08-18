Zoo A La Carte returns after a two-year break to the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wisc. — After taking a break due to the pandemic, a popular festival makes its way back to the Brew City.

“What a wonderful place and what a wonderful message that we're sending to people not only entertaining them, but we're educating them as well,” said Jennifer Diliberti, Public Relations Manager, Milwaukee County Zoo.

From elephants to giraffes, zebras to seals and everything in between, the Milwaukee County Zoo is rolling out the red carpet for this weekend’s Zoo A La Carte.

The festival offers live music from local bands and delicious food from vendors all across the area, allowing people to enjoy the fun while surrounded by some of the world’s most fascinating animals.

Executive Chef Brad Dawson says some of this year’s treats, like a loaded soft pretzel, are something out of this world.

“Prepare to come and be overindulged. Come hungry, for sure,” said Dawson. “Almost at every turn, there's another place where you can eat food. So definitely come hungry,”

This weekend marks The LoveMonkeys 25th year playing on the Zoo stage. Lead singer John Hauser says the A La Carte crowd is always a great one and they feel the love every time they play their hearts out.

“This is one of those events where people that have come see us for 25-30 years are bringing their kids and their grandkids. It's really fantastic,” said Hauser.

Those with the Zoo say the event only gets better every year because of the generations of families that get to enjoy it.

“We see, you know, kids that were kids way back when, are coming back with their own families. And that's just super because it crosses all those different lines, I think, and appeals to all those different age groups,” said Diliberti.

