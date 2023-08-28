Zach Bryan to bring 'The Quittin Time Tour' to Fiserv Forum in 2024

MILWAUKEE — Country music star Zach Bryan will bring his 'The Quitting Time Tour' to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on March 20, 2024.

The news follows the release of his fourth full-length studio album, 'Zach Bryan.'

Fans can register for presale access on zachbryanpresale.com, with presale beginning on Sept. 6. General on-sale begins on Sept. 8.

The tour kicks off with two shows in Chicago at the United Center on March 6 and 7. It will conclude in Bryan's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The shows will be supported by The Middle East, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner.

Milwaukee's show will feature The Middle East and Levi Turner.

For tickets and further information, visit zachbryanpresale.com.

