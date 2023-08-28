Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Zach Bryan to bring 'The Quittin Time Tour' to Fiserv Forum in 2024

Milwaukee's show will feature The Middle East and Levi Turner.
Zach Bryan
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. The chorus against Ticketmaster's contentious concert pricing practices is growing, numbering among them Zach Bryan and friends. The country music artist dropped a live album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. With it came a statement posted to social media in which he decried “a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately.” (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Zach Bryan
Posted at 3:15 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 16:15:06-04

MILWAUKEE — Country music star Zach Bryan will bring his 'The Quitting Time Tour' to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on March 20, 2024.

The news follows the release of his fourth full-length studio album, 'Zach Bryan.'

Fans can register for presale access on zachbryanpresale.com, with presale beginning on Sept. 6. General on-sale begins on Sept. 8.

The tour kicks off with two shows in Chicago at the United Center on March 6 and 7. It will conclude in Bryan's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The shows will be supported by The Middle East, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner.

Milwaukee's show will feature The Middle East and Levi Turner.

For tickets and further information, visit zachbryanpresale.com.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device