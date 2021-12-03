YouTube group Dude Perfect to perform at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — YouTube group Dude Perfect is coming to Milwaukee this summer.

The group consists of Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, and Coby and Cory Cotton, all former college roommates at Texas A&M University. As part of their "That's Happy 2022 Summer Tour", they'll perform an action packed show at Fiserv Forum on Friday, July 8.

Dude Perfect says the tour will include battles, laugh-out-loud stories, and a bit of a mess. The Dudes plan to include popular segments, like "Cool not Cool," "Wheel Unfortunate with Ned Forrester," and "Get Crafty."

The tour includes 24 stops and kicks off in Little Rock, AR and wraps up in Dallas, TX. Dude Perfect's 2021 tour had several sold out events.

"It was so great hitting the road again this past year after everything that has happened," says Coby Cotton. "We're having fun, the audience is happy and having fun and those live interactions fuel us to keep creating better shows. This tour will continue with new competitions, more comedy and even more excitement than what you see on our YouTube channel. Our hope is that the That's Happy Tour will be one of your favorite summer memories."

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. Click here for tickets.

