'Youth Victory over Violence': Students find peaceful solutions to violent problems

MILWAUKEE — With the city of Milwaukee seeing some of its highest rates of gun violence in recent memory, a local non-profit organization is partnering with a school to give students resources on how to identify dangerous situations and find peaceful solutions.

At 10 this morning, the Peace for Change Alliance, a local non-profit organization, will host a kick-off press conference here in anticipation of the upcoming Youth Victory over Violence week.

After a successful run last year, students at the Milwaukee Excellence Charter School, a school in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood, will attend workshops focused on a number of different topics, including reckless driving, sexual violence, mental health, bullying and gun violence. On a larger scale, this week-long series is happening as the city grapples with a rise in youth violence. Data from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office shows that before the pandemic, the city averaged about a dozen youth homicides a year. But in 2020, that number jumped to 28. In 2021, 26 minors were victims of homicide and 27 died in 2022. This year, we've already lost 3 young lives to homicide.

Some city and state leaders are expected to join the big kick-off as well.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip