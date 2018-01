A microbiologist at the University of Arizona said people don't tend to wash things like winter coats a lot, which could make you more supersensible to illness.

Bacteria and germs can build up in your winter clothing, which can make you sick.

According to the experts, your hand-warmers are the worst offenders. Gloves are hotbeds for germs. They should be washed every four weeks.

Also, your scarf is constantly touching your face and hair. Experts say you need to wash it at least once a month.

As for your winter coat, according to the microbiologist, it should be cleaned at least three times during the winter season, especially before you put it away for next year. Otherwise, germs can fester in your closet for a full year.