You can watch a live mermaid swim at Discovery World this weekend 🧜‍♀️

You can watch a live mermaid swim at Discovery World this weekend! Yes, you read that right. Mermaid Echo will return to the Reiman Aquarium Tank on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Posted at 8:55 PM, Jan 31, 2023
MILWAUKEE — You can watch a live mermaid swim at Discovery World this weekend! Yes, you read that right.

Mermaid Echo will return to the Reiman Aquarium Tank on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

According to our partners at OnMilwaukee, the mermaid is a 20-something UW-Madison grad named Claire VanValkenburg. She has performed at Discovery World in the past and educates families about aquatic ecology.

Mermaid Echo's website says VanValkenburg began "mermaiding" as a form of exercise but soon discovered the "mermaid community."

"I was inspired by their resourcefulness and creativity," VanValkenburg's website says. "They were using the extraordinary and captivating qualities of a mermaid for environmental activism! Also, I was impressed by the effectiveness of the message. What child wouldn’t listen to a mystical creature asking them to use less plastic?"

OnMilwaukee reports kids and adults can watch her swim with her underwater friends, take photos with her, and even enjoy one-on-one interactions with a real mermaid! Space is limited and spots are first come first serve.

Learn more about Mermaid Echo on her website. Buy tickets to Discovery World on their website.

