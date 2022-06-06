You can now order deliver, pickup and curbside from Kwik Trip in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — You can now order carryout, curbside pickup and delivery from all Kwik Trip locations in Wisconsin, using their mobile app.

The company announced Monday that by using the Kwik Rewards app, customers can order fried chicken, pizza and other "Hot Spot" items, as well as beverages, commodities, packaged goods and more.

The app allows you to choose the time and which Kwik Trip location.

If you choose carryout, ordered items will be placed on a special rack inside the location, allowing you to skip the checkout line.

If you choose curbside pickup, employees will bring orders out to your car.

And if you choose delivery, orders will be brought to your home via a Doordash driver. After you make the order, the driver will pick it up from the Kwik Trip location and deliver it to you on behalf of Kwik Trip.

To celebrate the announcement, Kwik Trip is offering free deliver on all orders made via the Kwik Rewards app from June 3 through June 30. After downloading the app, click the "more" tab and then "Mobile Ordering" to start, the company said in a news release Monday.

The app is also available in all locations in Minnesota and Iowa, and will be available in all future stores.

The app also works at Kwik Star locations.

