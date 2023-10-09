You can honor the memory of James Foley with run/walk event this weekend

MILWAUKEE — A run/walk event in Milwaukee this weekend will honor the legacy of Marquette University graduate and international journalist James W. Foley.

The goal of the event is to "honor the memory of journalist James W. Foley [and] others who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom and to raise awareness about international hostage taking."

Foley was abducted in 2012 while working in Syria. He was killed by the terrorist group ISIS in 2014.

“The ninth annual Foley Freedom Run comes at a joyous moment when we are celebrating recent freedom for five Americans who were unjustly detained in Iran for many years,” said Foley Foundation President & Founder Diane Foley. “However, we cannot rest until every American held hostage or unjustly detained abroad is reunited with their families. This year would have been Jim’s 50th birthday so please join the 2023 Foley Freedom Run/Walk to free Americans still held captive abroad, to deter international hostage taking and to promote journalists’ safety”.

The run/walk will take place at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 14th near the St. Joan of Arc Chapel on Marquette's campus. Participants are asked to arrive by 9:00 a.m.

For more information, you can reach out to Tom Durkin (tom.durkin@jamesfoleyfoundation.org) or TJ Dysart (theodore.dysart@marquette.edu).

